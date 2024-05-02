Safety and Mismanagement Complaints Prompt Investigation at Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA)

Numerous JATA employees have come forward with concerns regarding safety and misuse of company resources by management.

JATA's attorney has confirmed that an internal investigation is underway.

What the video above to see employees noting concerns, documents reporting problems, and photos of safety issues.

An internal investigation is underway at Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) after drivers and mechanics have come forward with concerns ranging from bus safety to misuse of company resources.

We publicly heard those concerns for the first time at a JATA board meeting last week, where Driver Terrence Hill came forward.

"Frames are broken on some buses and the drivers don't know it. I'm a driver, so I'm kind of concerned," Hill said.

He brought a list of concerns he says are shared by drivers, mechanics, and staff, including the following:

"Not given enough time to fix buses properly because the busses keep breaking down. Not enough mechanics and understaffed," he said.

Hill says drivers report problems, but says they are often ignored.

The issues are echoed by JATA mechanic Calvin Bioty, who points to Bus 475 as an example:

"Bus 475 — I discovered that the frame has been separated, both sides, it's about inch-and-a-half gap between the two frames sections," Bioty said. "In the DOT book it says there should be no separation or splits or cracks of the frames or that jeopardizes the integrity of the frame or the structure of the bus."

I asked Bioty whether this separation presents a safety issue, and he said "yes, 100%."

WATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH JATA MECHANIC CALVIN BIOTY:

Calvin Bioty Interview

As seen in these photos of a report, Bioty and another mechanic have both reported the problem regarding bus 475.

Today, Bus 475, with its separated frame, which can be seen in the video above, was still on the road, apparently on a regularly-scheduled route.

"It's dangerous, and it shouldn't be on the road," says Hill.

But I'm told the problems run deeper than that.

Bioty told me it's not uncommon at JATA for reported maintenance problems to be allowed to persist — including worker safety issues like exhaust leaking into their garage due to worn out hoses; leaky, unstable lifts; exposed electrical wires; and others.

Further, while those alleged problems persist, Bioty says he has, at times, been ordered to stop work on JATA vehicles and work on non-JATA vehicles brought in by CEO Michael Brown — on company time.

I'm told that reports of misuse of company resources — like the ones in this email from a former employee — have made their way to the Board, which has started an internal investigation.

I made multiple attempts to reach Brown for this story and was eventually told he would have no comment.

JATA Board members were also unwilling to comment.

Attorney Andrew Brege did respond, and said there has been a proactive approach to concerns.

We cannot provide specific comment on pending internal personnel matters. However, I will confirm that the Board has authorized and retained outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation, and that the Board did not make the decision to place anyone on leave at this time as the information did not indicate grounds for that action pending the investigation. Outside counsel was retained in April and is in the process of reviewing all written materials so they can begin interviews. The remainder of that process will remain confidential at this time, and no further comment on it will be provided.



With regard to your previous questions about vehicle safety and other allegations that may have been raised at the public meeting last Thursday, I was not present and am not aware of the specific allegations, and therefore, have no comment and defer to what responses may have been provided by JATA employees at that meeting.



As to your prior questions and the allegation of failing the triennial FTA review, this is not accurate. JATA did not fail the review. While there were points where deficiencies were reported, JATA was given time to address these alleged deficiencies. We would further note that several of the alleged deficiencies were addressed and were actually resolved in favor of JATA prior to issuance of the FTA report. It is my understanding that any remaining deficiencies are being addressed and that an extension to respond was provided by the FTA. A copy of the triennial review will be provided in response to your recent FOIA request for the same.



As for the survey you had previously questioned, it is my understanding that the survey was prepared by a board member with assistance from one or more employees, though I do not have all the details regarding that process. This information, including any survey responses, is being reviewed by outside counsel at this time, and therefore, I have no further comment.



I would also like to make clear that JATA and its board have taken a proactive approach to concerns that have been brought to its attention, which included the decision to retain an outside firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation. JATA and its board take seriously all complaints that are raised, and work to address them timely. With regard to employee complaints and concerns, like any other allegations, these are difficult to provide comment on prior to completion of any investigation into the validity of such allegations. Allegations, until investigated and either sustained or determined unfounded, remain just that – allegations. While these matters are addressed and investigated internally, JATA – both through its board and its administration – remains committed to providing safe, dependable transportation services to the citizens of Jackson, as well as a safe place for its employees to work. JATA Attorney Andrew Brege

Meanwhile, JATA Maintenance and Facilities Manager Brent Sanders was also at the most recent Board meeting where Hill raised his concerns.

"Not once have I ever heard of any frame being cracked on any bus," said Sanders. "Our buses have stainless steel chassis that don't allow them to be cracked."

Sanders insists that maintenance problems are dealt with as fast as possible, within budgetary constraints.

"Yes, they're old. They're more than 12 years old, in some instances," said Sanders of JATA vehicles. "But we replace those parts as fast as we can."

I have made a public records request for a copy of the Federal Transit Administration's Triennial Review of JATA. I am told by my sources that the review sheds more light on possible issues here at JATA.

We will continue to follow this story and share what we learn.

