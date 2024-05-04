The City of Jackson Calls on JATA to Ensure Rider Safety

Video includes a statement from City Manager Jonathan Greene, shows JATA vehicles and facilities, JATA Board meeting.

The City of Jackson appoints three JATA board members.

JATA is a taxpayer-funded entity.

JATA employees have spoken up, alleging a lack of proper maintenance and management misuse of company resources.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Jackson, we told you about allegations of safety neglect and mismanagement at the Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA). Now, we're getting a response from City leadership.

I reported that company mechanics and drivers brought up numerous concerns about buses not being repaired, and management misusing company resources.

We now know that an internal investigation at JATA is underway. Employees who have reported their concerns are to be interviewed by an external company hired for this purpose.

I spoke to Jackson City Manager Jonathan Greene on Friday.

He told me:

“The allegations of safety issues on buses are serious. I am looking to the Board and leadership to address these issues to keep their riders safe and to be good stewards of tax dollars.”

Meanwhile, safety and maintenance reports continue to surface — like this van with what I'm told is a heavily corroded bottom.

