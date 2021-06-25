Police: Man found dead in Jackson house fire shot himself

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Police Department officials believe the 73-year-old man found dead in a burning Jackson house shot himself in the head.

Gregory Sims was found dead in the kitchen of his home at 211 E. Robinson St. on June 17.

“An autopsy was conducted, and the preliminary findings indicate the cause of death was the gunshot,” Director Elmer Hitt said in a news release.

The wound appeared to be self-inflicted and there is no indication the fire caused Sims to die as his body was “relatively unscathed” according to the press release.

The fire is being investigated as arson. Police believe the fire was intentionally set inside by the front of the house.

The fire affected a home next door, which had visible melting on the side paneling. Firefighters were able to “make an aggressive interior attack” to avoid it completely becoming engulfed.

Final autopsy results are pending the toxicology results.

