One dead after fire on Jackson's south side

JACKSON, Mich. — One person is dead following a Thursday morning fire in a house at 211 E. Robinson St. in Jackson.

The Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene around 11 a.m. and found heavy flames were coming from the house. Fire crews described it as a third alarm fire.

Fire officials have not released the name or other identifying information about the person who died.

Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzalez said no firefighters were injured.

The fire affected a home next door, which had visible melting on side paneling, but firefighters were able to “make an aggressive interior attack” to avoid it completely becoming engulfed, according to Gonzalez.

Michigan State Police and Jackson Police Department were still on scene investigating as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook