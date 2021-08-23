Police identify victims, suspect in Grass Lake Township triple homicide

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a possible suspect in the Grass Lake Township triple homicide that claimed the lives of three men.

Zacharie Scott Borton, 43, was staying at the residence in the 4900 block of Fishville Road where the three men were found dead from gunshot wounds on Sunday morning. He is now missing.

The three men are 80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli. All three were from Grass Lake.

Sheriff Gary Schuette says Kantzler’s vehicle, a red 2006 Ford Explorer with the license plate EDH 1595, was stolen from the residence. The sheriff’s office believes Borton may be driving it.

Borton is wanted by Grand Rapids police for one count of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm into a building.

Borton is considered to be armed and dangerous. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office ask that you not approach Borton but call 911 immediately if you see him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact with Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768-7931 or mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7687 (STOP).

