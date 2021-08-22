3 men shot and killed in Grass Lake Township

JACKSON, Mich. — Three men were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Grass Lake Township home on Sunday.

Jackson County Deputies arrived at the home in the 4900 block of Fishville Road Sunday just before 6 a.m. They found the three men dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Two of the men were 70 years old. The other was 80.

Police have not released the men's names.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

For further information, please contact Sheriff Gary Schuette at (517) 768-7921.

