No construction on I-94 in Jackson right now, but that doesn't mean the project is finished yet

JACKSON, Mich. — Most of the work on the multi-year Interstate 94 road and bridge rebuilding project in Jackson has been paused for the winter meaning no ongoing lane or ramp closures, but more work still needs to be done.

According the Michigan Department of Transportation, the bulk of the remaining work includes rebuilding the westbound I-94 lanes between the I-94/US-127 interchange and Elm Road.

Beginning in March, westbound I-94 traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes. This will allow a permanent westbound I-94 ramp to Elm Road to be built as well as the remaining portion of Seymour Avenue. That’s expected to be completed before Labor Day.

In the spring, US-127/M-50 will be resurfaced in both directions between Springport Road and Parnall Road, and you can expect single-lane closures.

Most of the work on the diamond divergent interchange has been completed. MDOT plans to remove the old westbound I-94 ramp and build a walking path along the west side of US-127/West Avenue while adding signs.

The section of I-94 between Airport Road and Cooper Street is almost done as well. A short section of asphalt resurfacing along the highway in both directions at the far west end of the project should be completed by the end of 2023.

See related:

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook