Jackson's diamond divergent interchange open with goal of improving traffic flow

JACKSON, Mich. — A heavily traveled Jackson County corridor has seen some major changes, and now, the new diamond divergent interchange is open.

It’s part of a larger state project to increase driver safety in Jackson County.

According to officials, a diamond divergent interchange improves safety, increases traffic flow and reduces construction cost.

Located at the I-94/US-127/West Avenue corridor, drivers will see new traffic signals and lights.

Michigan Department of Transportation

All left turns onto the freeway are free flow meaning vehicles don’t have to stop to access the ramp.

Vehicles going straight simply proceed through a second set of traffic signals and cross back to the right side of the road.

Pedestrians have a path along the west side of M-50.

The $120 million project is not quite complete. Some miscellaneous work will need to be finished, including signing and overhead lighting.

Work is wrapping up for the construction season now and will resume in the spring of 2023.

