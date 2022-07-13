New LED lights to be installed along Jackson's Martin Luther King Equality Trail

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson is installing 62 LED lights along the Martin Luther King Equality Trail from west Prospect Street to Weatherwax Drive.

Once this is complete, the entire trail will have lighting. The installations will begin at west Prospect Street and then move down toward Weatherwax Drive.

Residents will still be able to use the trail, but there could be some small closures so crews can work safely.

“When people are going about in the early morning or late at night they have the extra sense of safety,” said Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick. “The lights really do illuminate the trail. I encourage anyone to come out to the trail at night with the area we currently have lit and just take a look because it’s just really impressive to see an entire corridor lit. The other thing too, is it increases access during the darker months of the year. In the dead of the winter, it doesn’t really get light around 8 a.m. and it gets dark early so that’s really going to increase usage on the trail here.”

The project is partially funded by a grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Just recently, the city secured $300,000 in state funds to help replace a portion of the trail.

The city is using a combination of state and federal funds to replace the whole trail, which is set to cost more than $1 million.

Crews are expected to have all the lights installed sometime in October.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook