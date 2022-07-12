City of Jackson secures state funding for MLK Equality Trail improvements

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson’s Martin Luther King Equality Trail just received $300,000 from a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.

The city of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will use the money to reconstruct a 0.6-mile stretch of the trail from west Prospect Street to south West Avenue.

The trail is more than 20 years old, and according to officials, it has uneven surfaces and is too narrow.

Users can expect an even surface and a wider path, which should make the trail more accessible for people with disabilities.

There is no date yet on when crews will start working on this section of path.

They will be seeking more funds to work on the section of the trail from south West Avenue to Weatherwax Drive.

City officials are using federal funding to help rebuild the trail from the Martin Luther King Community Center to west Prospect Street. That project is further down the road with a start date of 2024 or 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook