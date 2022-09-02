Watch Now
Man wanted in connection to death outside Jackson party store found in Jackson, Mississippi

Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 02, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — Law enforcement have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department says 44-year-old Leandrew Martin was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, and is being held pending extradition back to Michigan.

Martin was wanted in connection with the death of 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith. Smith was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning in Jackson.

Jackson police were called the 200 block of west Biddle Street near the Greenwood Food & Beverage Party Store around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Smith unresponsive in the street. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

Martin was wanted on two counts, open murder and felony firearm.

