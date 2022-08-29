Early Sunday morning shooting in Jackson leaves 1 dead

JACKSON, Mich. — UPDATE | The victim was later identified as 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 42-year-old Jackson man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning in Jackson.

Jackson Police Department were called to the 200 block of west Biddle Street near the Greenwood Food & Beverage Party Store at around 12:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in the street, and medical personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

People with information about the shooting are asked to called Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637.

