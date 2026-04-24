Local nonprofit hosts relief and resource event for Reed Manor Apartment fire victims still unhoused

Timothy Melton was one of the dozens relocated after the fire at Reed Manor Apartments back in March. Since then, almost 30 families are still unhoused. Most of them, like Melton, are living in local hotels.

Almost 30 families remain unhoused after the March Reed Manor Apartments fire.

The Jackson Strength Network is providing victims with food and mentorship.

The nonprofit is hosting a relief event and housing summit to help them move forward.

"I never ever envisioned losing everything in a fire. Things just haven't been the same since. It's pretty hard," Melton said.

Melton told me he sees a long road ahead, but hasn't lost hope.

Nonprofit hosts relief event for unhoused Reed Manor fire victims

"We just have to be resilient, positive, pray, trust that the community will come together and help us back on the way or path to finally getting back some normalcy," Melton said.

The Jackson Strength Network is doing just that. The local nonprofit led by Justin Counts immediately saw the devastation as an opportunity to help, providing food boxes and mentorship.

"We understood from the very first moment the challenges that they were gonna be facing ahead. We knew that this was gonna be a long road," Counts said.

Counts and his team have since put together a free relief and resource event for the remaining victims. It is a chance for those affected to receive the resources to move forward, such as transportation, employment opportunities, Meals on Wheels, and a housing summit to find new housing in the future.

"We're gonna create events tailored to them and try to alleviate any barriers that we can," Counts said.

"We're gonna stick with them to the end," Counts continued.

I asked Counts if he is still fighting for them.

"Yes. Still," Counts said.

Melton told me he plans on attending the event, and sees the efforts by people like Counts and the Jackson Strength Network as a sign of hope.

"I'm somewhat optimistic, but hopeful," Melton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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