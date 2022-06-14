Jackson's Nixon Water Park not ready to open just yet

JACKSON, Mich. — If you’re looking to cool off this summer at Jackson’s Nixon Water Park, you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer.

The popular city water park was supposed to re-open on Monday, June 20, but that’s being pushed back a week. They now plan to open for the season on Monday, June 27.

According to city spokesperson Aaron Dimick, the opening delay is due to supply delays and maintenance work.

The community pool has been closed since the end of the 2019 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

