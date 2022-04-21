Jackson's Nixon Water Park plans to reopen after two years

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson’s Nixon Water Park will be back open this summer. The park has been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Along with public health concerns, it would have been difficult to open the water park due to mechanical issues and staffing shortages,” city spokesperson Aaron Dimick said.

The city is partnering with the YMCA to make sure the pool is fully staffed with lifeguards. Preparations are ongoing to get the pool up and running.

Nixon Water Park, at 400 E. North St., has a water slide, full pool, waterfall and wading area. According to the city, it had around 19,000 visitors in 2019.

Plans call for the park to be open Monday through Saturday from Monday, June 20, through Saturday, Aug. 20.

