Jackson School of the Arts still has openings for their new child care preschool

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson School of the Arts opened their all-day childcare and preschool in June. As they head into their fall semester, they still have some openings for your child to join.

The fall semester just started, but they still have several openings left. Over the summer, organizers took the preschoolers on field trips, including to the local farmers market. Officials say to expect more field trips in the fall.

“It’s ran pretty much like a normal preschool, but we have a little twist on it,” School of the Arts Program Director Ernie Marr III said. “Since we’re an art school, we have things called specials throughout the day where the kids can go and experience different places in the building where we do dance, we do gymnastics, we do taekwondo, we do art and we do kids yoga, and they get to go out and experience those in the building.”

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Classroom at the Jackson School of the Arts

Marr said it’s okay if you’ve waited.

“We’ve had a lot of parents come in just this last week. I think a lot of parents just wait to that last minute," she said. "They’re like, ‘Oh, no. We got to find a place for him to go.’ So, if your child doesn’t meet the young fives curriculum or the kindergarten curriculum, then they can join us.”

The program runs Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They have ongoing registration until they hit capacity at 24 students.

If you’re interested in learning more about the School of the Arts and registering your child to attend, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook