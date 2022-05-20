Jackson School of the Arts accepting children for new all-day preschool

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson School of the Arts is starting an all-day childcare and pre-school.

Executive Director Carolyn Moser says the pre-school was offered after listening to the wants of local parents.

It is set to start on June 13, running Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will be offering both three- and five-day options. It’s open to children ages three to five.

Moser promises it will be an interactive and hands-on experience for kids.

Jackson School of the Arts

“They will spend the bulk of their time in the classroom but, they will actually go to art classes and theater classes,” she said. “We’re actually going to bring in a yoga instructor so we’ll have yoga classes. We have talked to the YMCA about possibly incorporating swim lessons, whether every other week or once a month. We’re working with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra to possibly do field trips and go over there to do music classes,” she said.

If you would like more information on the pre-school and how to enroll your child you can click here.

If you are interested in checking out the school in person, they will be hosting an open house Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

