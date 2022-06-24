JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the vandalism that happened to the Jackson Right to Life building and Rep. Tim Walberg’s campaign office. It happened overnight Wednesday and was reported later that morning.

Multiple windows were broken and the front door was smashed at the campaign office.

The Jackson Right to Life logo was spray painted over along with a message on the property.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the person or persons responsible.

They are asking you to contract Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

