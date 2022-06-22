Congressman Tim Walberg's campaign office vandalized

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Congressman Tim Walberg’s campaign office was vandalized Tuesday night.
Multiple windows were broken, the front door was smashed and a message was spray painted on the building signifying the vandals were part of a group called Jane’s Revenge.
The building is shared with Jackson Right to Life.
According to the website Influence Watch, Jane’s Revenge is a far-left extremist group, which claimed responsibility for an attack against an anti-abortion group’s office in Madison, Wisconsin, in May.
“I never shy away from my record as a strong conservative and defender of life,” Walberg said. “This puts me in the crosshairs from those on the radical left, but I will never stand down or compromise my convictions.”
