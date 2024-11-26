Jackson officials expected to provide new details in deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Mich — Four law enforcement agencies — Jackson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police — will be holding a joint media conference at Jackson City Hall Tuesday at 11:30.

Law enforcement officials will discuss details of a November 6 chase and shoot-out in Jackson that left the suspect dead and one law enforcement official hospitalized with injuries.



The suspect was reported to be in Jackson after injuring his brother in Lenawee County.

The suspect led police on a chase through Jackson's East Side, shooting at law enforcement officials in pursuit.

The suspect was shot and died of his injuries at the intersection of East and Washington Avenues.

