Police dash cam video shows shooting & chase through Jackson

Jackson Police released videos and photos of a shooting that occurred in early November

An officer was shot and a suspect was killed

Police are expected to release more details on Tuesday

Newly released video shows police chasing a suspect through Jackson with gunfire being exchanged throughout.

The Jackson Police Department released three pieces of dash cam video showing the chase and shooting, along with photos of the suspect's rifle, a police cruiser with bullet holes and what police say appears to be a pipe bomb.

PHOTO: JACKSON POLICE CRUISER WITH BULLET HOLES FOLLOWING SHOOTING ON NOVEMBER 6

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

The shooting occurred Wednesday November 6 when the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office contacted investigators to look out for a shooting suspect being tracked into Jackson county.

The suspect allegedly shot his brother in Lenawee County before driving to Jackson County, according to Lenawee County deputies.

PHOTO: SUSPECT'S RIFLE FROM SHOOTING IN JACKSON ON NOVEMBER 6

Courtesy: Jackson Police Department

Police and the suspect exchanged dozens of gunshots on Elizabeth Street and Perrine Street at around 5:40 p.m. according to the video's time stamp.

A Jackson Police sergeant was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital where he recovered. The suspect was apprehended after being shot and later died at a hospital.

Investigators are expected to release more details Tuesday morning.

