Jackson neighborhood gets curb appeal makeover from volunteers and local companies

More than 100 volunteers descended on a Jackson neighborhood Friday to give it a curb appeal makeover — and for at least one resident, the experience felt like a symphony.

More than 100 volunteers gathered in Jackson Friday for the annual Curb Appeal Project, beautifying North Pleasant Street.

Rising costs are forcing many residents to choose between basic needs and home upkeep.

Resident MaryAnn Schroeder was selected to receive new gutters, shutters, a paint job, and porch steps.

The Home Builders' Association and Jackson Area Association of Realtors partnered to bring volunteers and local companies to North Pleasant Street for the annual Curb Appeal Project, trimming, mulching, and planting throughout the area.

Jackson neighborhood transformed by annual Curb Appeal Project

Loan officer Matt Bicknell said the neighborhood was in need of the attention.

"It's really just about, homeownership is tough, right? It's tough to get a home, prices are expensive, and then once you get a home, you've got to upkeep it," Bicknell said.

Patrick O'Dowd of the Home Builders' Association said the project goes beyond improving appearances — it also builds community pride.

"You know this neighborhood, a lot of pride. A lot of residents like MaryAnn that have been here for multiple years. But, with everything as expensive as it is right now, gas is way up there, cost of living's way up there. A lot of the families on this block are making the decision... 'Do we feed our family, or do we do general upkeep?'" O'Dowd said.

Part of the project includes the adoption of one house on the block that O'Dowd said needs a little extra attention. This year, that house belongs to resident MaryAnn Schroeder, who will receive updated gutters, shutters, a paint job, and new porch steps as part of the weekend-long effort.

Schroeder said she felt fortunate when she learned her street had been selected.

"You know you're blessed. You're very blessed," Schroeder said.

As the work got underway, Schroeder described the energy around her neighborhood.

"There's so much being done. And like I said, it's like a beehive... only of humans," Schroeder said.

When asked whether the sounds of woodchipping, branches being cut, and the weekend's beautification work were music to her ears, Schroeder put it simply.

"Oh yeah, everywhere. It's not just music, it's the humming of human beings," Schroeder said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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