Jackson has its very own 'Santa', and he wears a kilt

JACKSON, Mich. — Justin Fairchild is a beekeeper, delivers goods and is also one of Santa’s biggest helpers…in a kilt.

He started The Kilted Santa Project in 2020.

Now in its third year, he gets in a kilt and drives around Jackson County delivering presents on Christmas Eve until he runs out.

This year, he took it a step further and started doing adoptions. People can give him information of a family that is suffering through hardship and could use some holiday help.

“Anything for any ages,” Fairchild said. “We don’t get a lot of stuff for teenagers, so we need stuff for teenagers. Last year, I had more than adequate amount of stuff for toddlers and babies that I had more leftover than we wanted. Just a good variety of boys and girls toys. If they donate toys, wrap them, label them either boy or girl and what the age is. This helps me organize when we’re going through deliveries because I can see how many kids they have, what are their ages, and then, I can just grab the presents and go.”

The last two years they have handed out gifts to 125 kids. They’re hoping to pass 300 kids this year and possibly bring on a second Kilted Santa, and you can help.

Toy drop boxes are located at Concord Meats, Jackson Candy and Fudge Factory, GG’s Café in Parma, Cottontails in downtown Jackson and the Book Cottage.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to donate money for gifts as well.

