Jackson gets additional $300,000 to repair MLK Equality Trail

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson’s ongoing efforts to beautify their highly-used Martin Luther King Jr. Equality Trail received another boost of funds.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be giving the city a $300,000 grant for resurfacing the trail from South West Avenue to the Optimist rest shelter, or the halfway point of a trail section between West Avenue and Park Road.

According to officials, this means it has secured funding to resurface nearly the entire length of the trail.

The 30-year-old trail has been starting to show its age with deteriorating pavements and uneven surfaces.

The parks and recreation department has already secured $1.3 million in state and federal funds to reconstruct two miles of the trail and $222,000 coming from city funds.

The trail will be reconstructed in phases over the next two years.

Starting this year, the city will reconstruct the trail from West Prospect to South West Avenue.

In 2024, they will move to South West Avenue to the Optimist rest shelter along with South MLK Drive to West Prospect Street.

In 2025, they will restructure the trail from Merriman Street to South MLK Drive.

About 62 LED lights are in the process of being installed along the trail from West Prospect Street to Weatherwax Drive to improve safety and allow residents to use it during the darker months of the year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook