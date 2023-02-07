Jackson High School dismisses students early Tuesday after hoax call caused a lockdown

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson High School was placed on lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a disturbance call from an unknown number. The lockdown was later lifted after it was determined to be a hoax call.

After the lockdown was lifted, students at Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were dismissed early with buses arriving at 10 a.m. to pick students up.

"This was a hoax call made by an unknown Google Number. We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning," Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal said in a Facebook post .

Beal also said the district would have counselors on hand Wednesday when students return to school.

"We understand that this situation was concerning and scary for all involved," Beal said. "Please talk with your students about today."

Michigan State Police posted on social media about the incident at Jackson High School and a similar one at Okemos High School Tuesday morning reminding people that making false threats against schools is a crime.

🚨HAPPENING NOW!!!🚨 This morning there have been calls to Okemos High School and Jackson High School about an active shooter which has been found to be a hoax. Reminder that reporting a false threat against schools or business is a crime. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 7, 2023

