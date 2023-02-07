Large police presence at Okemos High School after reports of shooting, police determine no active shooter

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A large police presence was at Okemos High School Tuesday morning after reports of an active shooter around 9 a.m. Police have determined that there was no active shooter at the school.

The Meridian Township Police Department and Meridian Township Fire Department responded to the high school and said everyone was safe and the building was secured.

The district is releasing students at the high school early.

This comes after a threat was also made at Jackson High School Tuesday morning that was later unfounded.

"This was a hoax call made by an unknown Google Number," Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal said in a Facebook post about the threat. "We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."

Michigan State Police posted on social media about the incident reminding people that it is a crime to make a false threat against a school.

🚨HAPPENING NOW!!!🚨 This morning there have been calls to Okemos High School and Jackson High School about an active shooter which has been found to be a hoax. Reminder that reporting a false threat against schools or business is a crime. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) February 7, 2023

Michigan State Police also confirmed that they received "a number of false threats against schools across the state," and they are investigating each incident.

