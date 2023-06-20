Jackson County sheriff investigates homicide in Summit Township, searching for suspects

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday afternoon in Summit Township.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said in a news release that deputies were dispatched at 12:54 p.m. for a homicide that happened inside 151 Hollis St.

Deputies found the victim, 29-year-old Keon Devonte Aguilar, dead from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff said that their preliminary information found that the people involved in the shooting knew one another. The investigation also found that there were multiple people inside the house at the time of the shooting, and they fled before the officers arrived.

The sheriff's office is searching for four persons of interest that may have been involved in the shooting.

The first person was identified as 18-year-old Bryan Michael Johnson. Johnson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants, and he is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has black hair in dreadlocks.

The second person was identified as 25-year-old Alexes Marie Holly. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and has red hair and blue eyes.



The third person is unknown but is a male between 16-18 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The final person is a male about 16 years old, and he is approximately 6 feet tall and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

"Because of the dangerous nature of this incident and the potential threat to citizens a CodeRED alert was initiated," the release said. "CodeRED is an Emergency Notification System, which allows Jackson County to contact residents and businesses in the event of an emergency in their area."

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931 or the Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP).

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook