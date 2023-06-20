Summit Township shooting victim tied to 'I Am Vanessa Guillen' Netflix documentary

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Monday, June 20, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff released a statement regarding a homicide that happened in Summit Township early that afternoon. The victim, 29-year-old Keon Devonte Aguilar, was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Police are searching for four individuals in connection to the murder, 18-year-old Bryan Michael Johnson, 25-year-old Alexes Marie Holly, a 16-to-18-year-old male and another 16-year-old male.

FOX 47 News did some additional research into the background of Keon Aguilar.

According to a neighbor and friend of Keon, he was a "victim of circumstance." That neighbor confirmed a connection between Keon Aguilar and the 2020 murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, whose murder was made into a Netflix documentary.

Aguilar's ex-wife, Cecily Aguilar, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or misrepresentation. Cecily Aguilar also admitted to helping dismember and dispose of Guillen's body.

Guillen's murder is what helped to spearhead the National Defense Authorization Act, which made changes as to how the military handles sexual assault and harassment cases.

Keon was not involved in the murder of Guillen but was married to Cecily Aguilar at the time.

