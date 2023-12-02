Jackson City Council kicks off a new era next week. What do residents hope to see?

JACKSON, Mich. — It's a new month across our neighborhoods, and the start of a new era in Jackson.

The newly-elected City Council members, as well as Mayor Mahoney, will be sworn in next week. I spoke to residents about what they are hoping to see in the upcoming year.

"The amount of homeless people around right now, it's way higher than I've ever seen it," A'lijah Banks said. The issue of housing was a common theme for Jackson neighbors. Banks says it should be a top priority.

"That's probably one of the biggest things I'd like to change is get housing for those people," Banks said. "We finally did just get a new shelter, so I guess that will help us a little bit.

In addition to the shelter, the city recently started a program to bring affordable housing to Jackson. The 100 Homes program. The program offers up to $35 thousand in down payment assistance from the city and state to buy homes in Jackson.

While the program is a start, Banks says another issue in the city he'd like to see improvements on is the drug problem.

"Some of the low income housing, it's like very big spots for Fentanyl especially, other drugs," Banks said.

According to Jackson Community Ambulance, there were over 550 suspected overdose calls in 2022. Community groups like Drug Free Jackson and Jxn Harm Reduction have tried to help, setting up Narcan boxes around the city.

"I'd like to see more and better rehab centers," Banks said. "A lot of people, I feel like they do want that help to get off of those things and get better, but they don't know where to start."

The new City Council will get to work on Tuesday.

