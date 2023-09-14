Jxn Harm Reduction providing life-saving medicine to the Jackson community

Jxn Harm Reduction has made "Narcan Vending Machines" that provide free Narcan to the community.

Narcan reverses the effects of a drug overdose.

Video shows more about what's in the vending machines and where the community can find them.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Some life-saving medicine is now available in Jackson County, and it's for free.

Jxn Harm Reduction is partnering with two other community groups to offer free "Narcan vending machines" across the city.

"If they're overdosing it will save their life, if they're not overdosing it won't hurt them. So it's a strategy to prevent overdose,” Branda Page said.

Jxn Harm Reduction Program Manager Branda Page says this came about as a way to help those dealing with addiction.

“Well drug overdoses are still high in Jackson and will continue to be high, so having access to narcan is a simple strategy to reduce overdoses,” Branda said.

And Branda is right. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's 2018 Heroin Log, there were 211 entries into the log. Of those entries, 116 were given Narcan.

All but one of them survived their overdose.

Jxn Harm Reduction has made the life-saving medicine readily available to the public across the city of Jackson.

“They're located in five different locations. Andy's Place, Reed Manor, here at Jxn Harm, Jackson County Health Department and 708 Greenwood Church," Branda said.

But, even with those locations, they're not done yet.

“We are looking for seven more to place in the community,” Branda said.

Branda says that anybody can stop by to receive treatment, and they should.

“They're free to anyone, you can take as many as you want," Branda said. "I think there's a lot of stigma associated with carrying Narcan but I think every person should carry Narcan. Whether they use drugs or not because you don't know when you'll see somebody unconscious and you could save their life."

