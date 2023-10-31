City of Jackson announces launch of 100 Homes Program

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Jackson has seen needs for more single-family housing for some time. Now, with the proper funding, there will be 100 new homes built in Jackson.

City Council is allocating $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to the 100 Homes Program that was created in March.

The plan is to use vacant city-owned residential lots for new home construction and give buyers a couple of options, while capping the home price at $175,000.

Construction is set to begin in late 2023 and run through 2026, with 12 vacant lots already purchased by private developers. Prospective buyers can apply on the City of Jackson website.

