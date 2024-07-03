Hillsdale Neighbors Reflect on Deputy William "Bill" Butler, Jr.'s Life

Crowds lined Hillsdale city streets Wednesday to bid farewell not just to a fallen police officer, but to a dear neighbor — William "Bill" Butler, Jr.

People gathered who knew him...and who knew of him...to honor his memory and sacrifice, and show support for his family.

Video shows Hillsdale neighbors honoring Butler and reflecting on his life.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"One of the saddest things we've ever went through in this county," says Mike Heath.

"Absolutely horrid."

Honoring a man who put his life on the line…to protect and serve…

"Show a lot of respect for a fallen officer doing his job," were the words Jeff spoke.

Dozens and dozens of people lining the streets... one community coming together in grief.

"I wanted to be here to show respect to the family," says Rhonda Maystead, finding it difficult to speak. "Sorry, I feel like I'm choking up. Well, it's very sad for our community."

Shaken by the loss not just of a police officer, but a beloved, helpful neighbor.

"Heard a lot of good things about him since this happened," said Jeff.

Maystead says: "I think that every person in our community was touched by Billy, or Bill, or William."

She knew him as Billy since she was ten years old. They went to school together.

And those who didn't know him personally now know…

"...was definitely a big part of the community before he passed away," says Jeff.

And concerns that the tragedy of Bill Butler not be a harbinger of things to come...

"We're supposed to be a quiet town, with the best fair in the state. We've been proud of that for years and years. And it's just terrible," says Heath.

