GALLERY: Neighbors and law Enforcement gather to remember Hillsdale Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Butler Jr.

Butler Jr. was killed in the line of duty on June 27 while responding to a traffic stop
Memorial at Sheriff's Office Memorial set up at the Hillsdale County Sheriff's officePhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Officers gather in Hillsdale Michigan State Police Troopers, local officers and deputies from across Michigan gather in Hillsdale.Photo by: FOX 47 NEWS Police officers lining up for Butler's funeral Police officers lining up for Hillsdale Sheriff's deputy funeralPhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Honor Guard at Hillsdale College Honor Guard at Hillsdale Chapel for Hillsdale County deputy Bill Butler's funeralPhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Christ Chapel Hillsdale College Christ Chapel at Hillsdale CollegePhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Reading Police Police officers from across the region attend Hillsdale Sheriff's deputy Bill Butler's funeralPhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Flags in Hillsdale Flags line the streets of HillsdalePhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Cruisers and Officers Hillsdale Police officers and neighbors gather for Deputy Butler's funeralPhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Motorcycles Lined up in Hillsdale Motorcycles lined up in HillsdalePhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS American Legion Riders American Legion riders attend Butler's Funeral in HillsdalePhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Detective/Lieutenant Kevin Bradley Det./Lt. Kevin Bradley from the Hillsdale County Sheriff's office speaks to reportersPhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS BRADLEY HILLSDALE COUNTY SHERIFF Hillsdale Sheriff's spokesman Det./Lt. Kevin Bradley speaks to mediaPhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS Blue ribbons at Butler Funeral Blue ribbons being handed out at Deputy Butler's funeral in HillsdalePhoto by: FOX 47 NEWS

