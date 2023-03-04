Watch Now
Hillsdale County braces for latest winter wallop

On the heels of last week's ice storm, Hillsdale County is bracing itself for yet another hit of winter weather.
Snow storm hit southern Michigan especially hard Friday night
Posted at 10:38 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 22:38:17-05

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — On the heels of last week's ice storm, Hillsdale County is bracing itself for yet another hit of winter weather.

"This wet snow and the predicted winds could cause limbs to further come down that were already stressed from last week's storm," Hillsdale County Commission Chair Mark Wiley said.

Wiley's advice is to avoid travel as much and possible, and if there is a power outage, "call it in and be patient."

"Crews have really over-worked themselves," Wiley said. "But they have responded very well considering the circumstances."

Wiley said crews will be back out at 4 a.m.

