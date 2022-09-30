Hibachi and coney dogs? Owners of one food truck at Hillsdale County Fair say why not

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hillsdale County Fair is about to come to an end, but there’s still time to enjoy the rides and some unique food.

You may be used to the traditional foods like elephant ears, Fiske Fries and sugary lemonade, but what about coney dogs and hibachi bowls with yum yum sauce and a craft root beer to-go?

That’s what Kevin and Corey Conant are serving in the food truck Weiners and Tacos On The Fly.

“Our chicken yum yum bowls have been really the big seller, so that seems to be the big thing. We have sold a lot of hot dogs. I wasn’t expecting to do as many coneys at the fair as we have been, but we’ve done a lot of coneys. We make our own coney sauce too, so it’s kind of a everything’s from scratch,” Kevin said.

He also owns Here’s to You Pub and Grub in Hillsdale, a staple in the community for the past 12 years.

You can visit their food truck right by the north end of the grandstand.

“We really don’t have any kind of competition as far as that because nobody else is doing what we’re doing, and we’re just kind of like a standalone, maybe a pioneer if you want to call it that,” Kevin said.

The 172nd annual fair wraps up Saturday. Admission is $5.

