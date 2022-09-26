Food, fair rides and fun, the Hillsdale County Fair is back

JACKSON, Mich. — The Hillsdale County Fair is back this week for its 172nd year. Organizers say this year’s event has something for everyone.

There are the animals.

“We’ve had a couple calves born already,” Fair Manager Lori Hull said.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Baby goat at the Hillsdale County Fair

And of course, there is the food.

“We’ve got new food vendors and existing ones that have been here for years. So, whatever you want to eat we can find it here,” Hull said.

She expects anywhere from 65,000 to 100,000 people come through the gates this week.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Vendor serving elephant ears at Hillsdale County Fair

One of the people attending is Randall Kast, who didn’t let today’s weather stop him from experiencing his favorite ride.

“The twister because that’s like the only ride safe enough where I can take pictures on. Actually, I’m pretty sure the strawberries are my favorite because they spin,” he said.

Some of the upcoming events include Tuesday night’s international demolition derby, two nights of truck and tractor pulls on Thursday and Friday, a monster truck show Saturday, a free rodeo Wednesday and a new tough truck event.

“It’ll be just the second year for that,” Hull said. “So, it’s something relatively new. We hope it catches on. A lot of people come in and have fun riding their different trucks, ATV’s and four wheelers over bumps and through water and mud.”

Admission is $5 for adults 12 and older with $5 parking on the grounds. Proceeds go to county fairground improvements.

“My board members are a great bunch of people that work hard to put this on, and we think we’ve been pretty successful, and it’s going to be a great week,” Hull said.

