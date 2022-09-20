Former Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies running for trustee on Jackson Public Schools board

JACKSON, Mich. — Former Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies is running for a trustee position on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education.

According to a press release, he said he believes his experience as mayor and as a community advocate will allow him to help the district with student attraction and retention.

If elected, he said he plans to provide quality education by deepening engagement in the community, investing in teachers, listening to parents and supporting pathways to post-secondary educational opportunities.

“I grew up the son of two public school teachers who installed me the value of a quality public education,” Dobies said. “As mayor of the city of Jackson, I understood that the success of our community is tied to the success of our school system and that for Jackson to thrive, we must ensure our students, parents and teachers are supported by a strong, vibrant school system.”

Dobies served two terms as mayor of the city of Jackson from 2017 to 2021. He declined to run a third term. Prior to that, he served as a city council member for six years, vice mayor for four years and was on a variety of commissions.

“Now the father of a first grader in Jackson Public Schools, I am running to serve as a trustee on the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education to make sure that students across greater Jackson have access to the same educational opportunities I want for my daughter," he said.

Dobies is the chief of staff of the Michigan AFL-CIO and executive director of the Michigan AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute.

“Derek has the support of an overwhelming majority of the current board members because just like he was for our city we know that he will be a champion for our school system and will work to attract and retain the students of tomorrow,” Board President Angela Mitchell said.

The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

