Former Adams Twp clerk pleads "not guilty" in election interference case

Former Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott's case moves to Circuit Court for trial after lengthy pre-trial hearings.

The case centers on voting equipment the prosecution says Scott was supposed to hand over for maintenance.

Scott faces multiple felony charges.

Scott's lawyers argue she had a legal obligation to preserve voting records, and acted accordingly.

Former Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott appeared in Circuit Court Monday in Hillsdale to plead "not guilty" to multiple felony charges stemming from the 2020 election.

You may recall, the 2020 election generated some controversy. That controversy spilled over into Hillsdale County.

It's a case I've been covering since it started here in District Court last year with some hearings to determine whether the case should go to trial after charges were filed last year by Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel. Judge Megan Stiverson has now sent the case across the street to Circuit Court for trial.

One of the key questions of the case: whether former Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott was acting within the law or outside the law when prosecutors say she refused to turn over voting equipment following the 2020 election to the Michigan Bureau of Elections for maintenance.

Stephanie Scott's lawyers have argued that she was acting within her authority as township clerk to not turn over that equipment because she was, according to them, legally bound to preserve election records.

The prosecution is arguing that Stephanie Scott acted illegally when she disregarded orders from Michigan's Director of Elections Jonathan Brater to turn over the equipment. The equipment was subsequently seized by police.

Stephanie Scott declined to comment. I also reached out to the Michigan Attorney General's office for comment, but did not hear back.

