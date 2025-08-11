Will Michigan AG's 2020 election tampering case in Hillsdale go to trial?

HILLSDALE, Mich — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's case against former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her lawyer Stefanie Lambert continues in Hillsdale. Prosecutors say Scott refused to follow instructions from Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater following the 2020 election.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO OF TODAY'S PROCEEDINGS:

Hillsdale election tampering case continues

The defense spent the morning asking Brater about whether he gave orders to hand over voting equipment for maintenance and to erase a flash drive with voter data, and whether those orders could have led to the destruction of records that state and federal law says must be preserved.

Defense Attorney Kurt Olsen to Brater: "Did you ever request that the Department of Justice give you an opinion as to whether or not your directive to delete EPB [electronic poll book] flash [memory] card data would comply with 52 USC 2701?"

"Not that I can remember," said Brater.

Olsen quoted federal and state laws that say all voting records must be preserved. He suggests that includes storage devices and equipment.

If the preliminary examination shows sufficient basis for the multiple felony charges against Scott and Lambert, the case will proceed to trial.

CHECK OUT OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE CASE HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, AND HERE.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.