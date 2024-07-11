"Ridiculous!" "Offensive!": Strong Words in Hillsdale Courtroom Over Election Interference Case

Former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney Stefanie Lambert were in court Thursday for a scheduled preliminary examination.

The two are facing multiple felony charges related to their attempts to investigate discrepancies Scott says she found in 2020 voter lists.

Judge Megan Stiverson agrees to adjourn for an appeal to be heard of her decision to proceed with the preliminary examination, despite defense attorney Dan Hartman's previous motion to dismiss the charges.

Prosecutor Richard Cunningham calls the request "ridiculous, unheard of, unprecedented, and unnecessary".

Video shows tense exchange between prosecution and defense, and summarizes Thursday's hearing.

WATCH BONUS VIDEO OF FULL HEARING BELOW

"Your Honor, I consider that the most ridiculous thing I have heard in my 48 years of practice," said Assistant Attorney General Richard Cunningham.

Cunningham, who is prosecuting Stephanie Scott and Stefanie Lambert for alleged mishandling of voter data and voting equipment, made the remark after hearing defense attorney Dan Hartman's request for adjournment to appeal Judge Megan Stiverson's decision to proceed with a preliminary examination.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Hillsdale, a closely-watched criminal case over 2020 election interference sparked some courtroom drama Thursday morning.

Outrage from prosecutor Richard Cunningham: "To ask for a stay of this so that he can appeal a decision on the warrant is ridiculous, unheard of, unprecedented, and unnecessary!"

And, across the table, strong words from defense attorney Dan Hartman: "He has used hyperbole language, which is assaulting, offensive, and borders on misconduct."

The issue that has both sides fired up: whether former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney Stefanie Lambert broke the law looking into alleged voter roll discrepancies in the 2020 election.

They're facing multiple felony charges, but Thursday learned from Judge Megan Stiverson that the preliminary examination would be postponed.

"I understand that this is incredibly inconvenient to the prosecution…to the defendants, and, frankly, to the court…" said Stiverson, announcing her decision to adjourn pending an appeal.

After rejecting a prior motion to dismiss the charges, Judge Stiverson postponed to allow the defense to appeal that decision.

The defense has argued the premise of the charges — that private voter data was illegally handed over to cybersecurity expert Benjamin Cotton — is moot. Attorney Dan Hartman argued that such communication would be covered by attorney-client privilege.

The prosecution insists such privilege does not extend to illegal actions.

Thursday morning, Judge Stiverson was ready to let the case move forward. Now, the court will have to wait on the appeal.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO OF THURSDAY'S HEARING:

Scott-Lambert Full Hearing 11 July 2024

