Fired Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to misconduct in office after coercing sex from a woman

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Todd Barkley, the former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy who was accused of coercing a woman he arrested into having sex while in office , pleaded guilty Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Brownstown Township resident arrested a woman on multiple occasions and then used his position with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office to coerce her into a sexual relationship.

Barkley, while off duty, drove to Fulton, Kentucky, where the woman he arrested was being treated for substance abuse and used his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day to have sex with her.

He also had a sexual relationship with the woman in Michigan.

He was fired from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Barkley will be sentenced to three years probation and will not be able to be a law enforcement officer again, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

“The Department of Attorney General holds accountable anyone who breaks the law and is a haven for those who have been victimized and exploited,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Susan Beebe Jordan will sentence Barkley on Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

