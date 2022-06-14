Ex-Hillsdale deputy charged with misconduct for allegedly coercing woman into a sexual relationship

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Former Hillsdale County Deputy Todd Barkley has been charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the 46-year-old Brownstown Township man is accused of exploiting his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship.

Barkley arranged for the woman to be treated for substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Fulton, Kentucky, the Attorney General's Office said, and used his badge to take the woman out of the facility for the day for the purposes of having sex.

He’s also being investigated by the law enforcement in Kentucky.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

Given his position as a deputy with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsdale County judges recused themselves and the case will be heard by a Jackson County judge.

Barkley could not immediately be reached for comment. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon by Jackson County Judge Michael Klaeren.

He is due back in court for a probable cause conference July 8 at 2 p.m in Jackson County’s 12th District Court. The preliminary hearing will be held in Hillsdale County. A date for that has not been set.

“Law enforcement officers that abuse their authority and violate the public’s trust must be held accountable,” Nessel said. “The Department of Attorney General is a haven for those who have been exploited or victimized, and I encourage those with similar stories to come forward and report their experiences.”

