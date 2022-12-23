Extreme cold and high winds hitting Jackson and Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson residents are bundling up and continuing to shovel and snowplow their way through an ongoing winter storm.

Roads are passable as of this publication, the neighborhood streets are still unplowed and it is bitterly cold but, people are out and about.

“Finally. It’s been kind of a slow start to the winter. Thankfully, we’ve got some snow to celebrate Christmas with,” Jackson resident Neil Fernandes said.

He’s originally from Canada and has lived in Jackson for 13 years now.

“Being Canadian, it’s a little more reminiscent of home and it makes me feel a little more winter specific and happy,” Fernandes said.

Thankfully for him, this storm didn’t impact his holiday plans.

“We have no plans to travel this winter and we’ll be able to just sit at home and be in front of the fire,” he said.

