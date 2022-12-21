As we get closer to the Holiday weekend Jackson officials are putting plans in place for a winter storm

JACKSON, Mich. — All is calm for now, but here in Jackson officials are getting ready for a storm barreling toward us.

Just in time for the holiday weekend.

As we wrap up 2022, there’s a feeling of the 1977 in the air when a blizzard plowed through Jackson.

“We worked to rescue people from Randolph Street all around the Cascades that had been stuck. We cross-country skied to downtown Jackson to check our boiler and everything at the store every day,” County Chairman Steve Shotwell said.

Almost 50 years later Jackson County and City officials are gearing up for a rematch against Mother Nature and they’ve been planning for a year in advance.

“We’ve been updating all of our snowplow equipment and making it new so it doesn’t break down,” Shotwell said.

“We’ll have up to 10 plow and salt trucks out on roads at all times and our crews will be working up to 15 hour shifts,” City Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. “Crews will not be running 24/7. We find it more effective to have everyone kind of out at once, pull back over night and start out early in the morning.”

Crews will be working major roads, state trunk lines and emergency snow routes first and then the neighborhood streets.

“We understand the frustration for residents but of course those streets are of lower traffic volume so we do not get to them first, but I assure you we will get to every street when there is a snow event such as this that’s predicted. It just might take a matter of days,” Dimick said.

To help, they’re asking residents to get their cars off the streets.

“People are allowed to park at the parking garage in downtown Jackson off South MLK Drive by Consumers Energy. We just cleared it with the city and Consumers that residents can park there at no cost during the duration of the snow event,” Dimick said.

