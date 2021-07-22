Country music star Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses for men who died at Faster Horses

JACKSON, Mich. — Country music star Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses of the three men who died at Faster Horses Festival.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were found dead at a campground near the festival after a generator. Officials said the cause appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.

Luke Combs' publicist Asha Goodman confirmed that he had paid for the funerals, but said Combs did not wish to provide any further comment.

Arthur-Day Funeral Home Office Manager Debbie Branham said the community support both locally and nationally has been overwhelming.

A GoFundMe page has already raised close to $58,000.

