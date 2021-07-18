3 men dead, 2 hospitalized at Faster Horses festival from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

BROOKLYN, Mich. — On July 17th at approximately 1:27 pm Lenawee County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding five men who were not responsive at a campground in Woodstock Township, Michigan during the Faster Horses Festival.

Emergency Responders and Sheriff Deputies arrived at the campground at the corner of US-12 and Brooklyn Highway and found the men in their early 20s inside a travel trailer, all unresponsive.

Other medical staff arrived and began administering CPR.

Three of the males were pronounced dead at the campground and two were transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition and being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to police, the caller was a friend of the five males and became concerned when he had not heard from them. This is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located near the travel trailer.

Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Township Fire, LCA, Addison Fire, JCA, Lenawee County Medical Examiner, and Jackson County Medical Examiner all responded to the 911 call.

First Responders stressed the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles.

