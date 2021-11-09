Adams Township officials hold first public meeting since clerk stripped of election responsibilities

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Adams Township officials held their first public meeting Monday since the Michigan Secretary of State stripped township Clerk Stephanie Scott of her election responsibilities.

At least 32 people were in attendance which was near capacity in the hall.

Public comment was intense as members of the community debated whether or not what the township's decision not to turn over voting equipment to the state for maintenance was legal.

On Monday night, township officials went over the timeline of events leading up to the meeting and discussed election law as well.

“As a clerk I’ve taken an oath to uphold the constitution and follow all laws completely. To date I have and at the counsel of my attorney I will not comment on that today,” Scott said.

Township Supervisor Mark Nichols said, “she’s charged with doing the duties of the election and I don’t see she has broken any laws.”

In the recent weeks, the Michigan State Police removed voting equipment from the Township Hall and Hillsdale County officials took possession of all election ballots, absent voter envelopes and ballot applications from Nov. 3, 2020.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook