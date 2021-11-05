Hillsdale County Clerk's office removes additional documents from Adams Township Hall

JACKSON, Mich. — Hillsdale County Deputy Chief Clerk Abe Dane took possession of all election ballots, absent voter envelopes and ballot applications from the Nov. 3, 2020, election in Adams Township and took those items to the Hillsdale County Clerk's office.

Adams Township Supervisor Mark Nichols said he isn't quite sure why that was done.

"It appears he has acted of his own volition," Nichols said. "I don't recall that he stated in that correspondence with us the following morning, around noon, that the clerk had instructed it or that the Secretary of State had instructed it. So, I'm a little blown away. It seems unorthodox to say the least."

This comes a week after Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at the Adams Township Hall removing a piece of voting equipment called a tabulator.

State police had launched an investigation after election equipment went missing. Stephanie Scott, the Adams Township clerk, was removed from election responsibilities by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on that Monday.

Scott told the township board in October that she had concerns about the way voting machines were being tested and had intentionally refused to turn over the equipment. She considered doing a hand count for the November 2 election running it without a voting machine but was told she could not do that.

Adams Township's board will have their next meeting Monday at 7:30 p.m.

