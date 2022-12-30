2023 is nearly here! Here are some things to be aware of in the new year in Jackson and Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich. — From GOP infighting to a library board in chaos, 2022 was a busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale. As we inch closer to 2023, here are some things to watch out for.

Will the Irish Hills area be welcoming in a mine? A proposed aggregate gravel mine was up for discussion in Cambridge Township in early December. At least 100 people were in the Township Hall for the meeting with many residents expressing concern about the potential project.

On Dec. 27, the Cambridge Township Board placed a six-month moratorium on any new conditional use permits and has directed the planning commission to review the township ordinance regarding gravel pits.

Elsewhere, Jackson officials are working to address how to treat people experiencing homelessness in the city. At its most recent meeting, City Council allocated $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase and construct 10 small pallet homes and pursued a lease agreement with Jackson Public Schools for the city to use the vacant T.A. Wilson Academy building for housing the homeless.

In Hillsdale County, two Adams Township board members, Stephanie Scott and Mark Nichols, will be facing a recall in May after a successful petition. It stems over a refusal to hand election equipment over to the Secretary of State.

Scott, the township clerk, refused to comply with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s order to hand over election equipment in October 2021. The following month, Michigan State Police seized a tabulator from Adams Township Hall after getting a search warrant.

And in an upcoming election, Daniel Mahoney will be looking to stay as Jackson mayor for a second term. Come November, city residents will head to the polls to determine who should be the city’s mayor along with should be on City Council representing the 2nd, 4th and 6th wards.

That’s just some of what is to come in what’s sure to be a busy 2023 as we continue to be in your neighborhoods.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook