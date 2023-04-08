Homebrew Tabletop Gaming Lounge opens next week in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Board games are continuing their comeback in Grand Ledge at the newest game lounge that's bringing fun to Bridge Street.

Earlier in the week, we met up with a local group of board game lovers, and now, we're introducing you to Homebrew Tabletop Gaming Lounge.

"Two years ago, we had this wild idea that we wanted to create a game launch, so we've been going doing that ever since," said Jeff Croff, co-owner of Homebrew

According to Croff, the board game industry has grown 15-20% every year in the U.S. alone. So what better time than now to collect a variety of games and bring them all to the lounge.

"We've been very fortunate that we've been able to through estate sales and other large purchases, get a lot of the games we've gotten. But part of that is because the industry as a whole, there are so many more collectors and board games" he explained.

To Croff and his wife Sadonna, games are much more than just games these days.

"Reading skills, math skills, leadership skills, cooperation skills, these games. Some of these games are cooperative, some of them are competitive, some can be both," Sadonna said as she explained all the benefits of board games, and the list goes on.

"We're all so busy, you're rushing around between work and home. And now, we have a chance to just sit down and find a place that you can just be yourself relax," said Croff.

Their hope for Homebrew is to bring back the sense of community bonding through light-hearted fun

Homebrew will officially open for business later next week, and they hope to see community members of all ages come together and play the wide range of games they have to offer as well as have some Michigan made drinks and snacks.

